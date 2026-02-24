Consumer confidence improves in February, but inflation worries persist

In February 2026, Americans felt a bit better about the economy—The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index rose to 91.2, beating forecasts and improving from January. While we're still not back to the highs of late 2024, most parts of the index saw gains.

'Pessimistic expectations for the future eased somewhat' Dana M. Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board, said, "Confidence ticked up in February after falling in January, as consumers' pessimistic expectations for the future eased somewhat."

But she also pointed out that the Present Situation Index fell and that current-condition measures deteriorated.

Inflation and prices remain top concerns The index tracking current conditions dipped slightly, while expectations for the future improved but stayed below "recession warning" levels.

Inflation and prices remain top concerns—though worries about jobs eased up a bit this month.