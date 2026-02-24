Consumer confidence improves in February, but inflation worries persist
In February 2026, Americans felt a bit better about the economy—The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index rose to 91.2, beating forecasts and improving from January.
While we're still not back to the highs of late 2024, most parts of the index saw gains.
'Pessimistic expectations for the future eased somewhat'
Dana M. Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board, said, "Confidence ticked up in February after falling in January, as consumers' pessimistic expectations for the future eased somewhat."
But she also pointed out that the Present Situation Index fell and that current-condition measures deteriorated.
Inflation and prices remain top concerns
The index tracking current conditions dipped slightly, while expectations for the future improved but stayed below "recession warning" levels.
Inflation and prices remain top concerns—though worries about jobs eased up a bit this month.
Not everyone's feeling the same way
This index is closely watched because readings below 80 are typically seen as signaling a recession ahead—and whether a recession might be coming.
Interestingly, another big survey (from the University of Michigan) showed only a small bump in confidence, so not everyone's feeling the same way.