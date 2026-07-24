Consumer court orders Flipkart refund after buyer received beard oil
Business
Ordered an iPhone, got beard oil instead? That's what happened to a Mumbai customer shopping on Flipkart.
Now, both Flipkart and the seller have been told by the consumer court to refund ₹1,11,793 (plus 9% interest), and pay another ₹50,000 for mental stress, and ₹20,000 in legal costs.
Flipkart criticized, Apple India exonerated
The court called out Flipkart for closing complaints without actually investigating or fixing the mix-up.
Apple India was also named at first but was let off after proving it had no control over third-party sellers.
The companies now have 45 days to settle up with the customer.