Contactless tap-to-pay cards gain rapid adoption among Indian consumers

Faster checkouts drive tap-to-pay in India

This shift is happening because people want quicker checkouts at busy stores and more places now accept contactless cards.

Scapia reports that 30% of its payments are tap-to-pay, while MSwipe recorded a 40% year-on-year jump (i.e., a 40% on-year increase compared with the prior year) in these transactions.

Meanwhile, debit card use at physical stores has dipped, but credit card transactions have climbed.

The RBI lets you pay up to ₹5,000 without entering a PIN, and Visa is rolling out programs with big retailers to make tapping even easier for everyone.