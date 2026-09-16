Continental Resources plans major Venezuela oil investment at Houston G-20
Business
Continental Resources, an Oklahoma City-based US oil and gas producer, is about to announce a major investment in Venezuela's struggling oil sector at the G-20 energy summit in Houston.
This move comes as American interest in Venezuela's energy reforms heats up, with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright confirming the news.
Denarius reaches 20-year Venezuela oil agreement
Continental isn't alone. Other companies are jumping in too.
Denarius Holding Group (Florida-based and majority-owned by Turkey's energy firm Can2 Termik) had reached a 20-year agreement to operate an oil project in Venezuela.
All this signals a wave of international support (and serious cash) to help reboot Venezuela's oil industry.