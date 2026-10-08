Convenience chain 7-Eleven exits India after 5 years amid competition
Business
7-Eleven has closed all its stores in India about five years after launching, with the last shops in Mumbai and Pune shutting down on September 30, 2026.
The chain came in with Reliance Retail and quickly grew to around 60 stores, but rising competition from local retailers and instant delivery apps made it tough to keep going.
Lawson plans India entry by 2027
Even though this exit was a setback, 7-Eleven's parent company still sees potential in India, just no new plans yet.
Meanwhile, Japanese rival Lawson is gearing up to enter the Indian market by 2027 and hopes to open stores nationwide by 2030, showing that global interest in India's retail space isn't slowing down.