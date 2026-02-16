ConvoZen partners with Al-Futtaim to expand in MENA
ConvoZen, an AI platform that helps businesses understand customer conversations, is joining forces with Al-Futtaim Technologies to expand across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.
Announced in February 2026, this partnership aims to upgrade contact centers in industries like retail, banking, real estate, automotive, and healthcare using AI for better compliance and sales.
ConvoZen's tech analyzes calls and chats in real time—even in different Arabic dialects—to help support agents do their jobs better.
By teaming up with Al-Futtaim's big network in the region, ConvoZen (already working with brands like TATA AIG and HDFC) can now reach more people across MENA.
Akhil Gupta (ConvoZen's founder) says this move will finally take their analytics beyond Indian languages.
Razi Hamada from Al-Futtaim calls it a key part of their plan to build AI-first customer experience ecosystems in the region.