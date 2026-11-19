Copper falls over 5% globally after Stan Druckenmiller's AI warning
Copper prices slid over 5% on Wednesday after big selloffs hit major exchanges worldwide.
The sudden dip came right after investor Stan Druckenmiller voiced worries that AI could slow down metals demand.
Tin didn't escape the trend either, falling 8.2% in London.
Investors pull back amid AI doubts
Investors are pulling back as doubts about AI demand and US copper tariffs grow, making markets more volatile.
Ryan McKay, senior commodity strategist at TD Securities, says Federal Reserve policies are adding to the uncertainty, while Nicholas Snowdon, Mercuria Energy Group's head of metals and mining research, describes current copper demand as recessionary-like, a big shift from earlier optimism.