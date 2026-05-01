Copper hits 2-week high after U.S.-Iran cease-fire news on LME Business May 29, 2026

Copper just hit its highest price in two weeks after news broke about possible cease-fire talks between the US and Iran.

The metal climbed 1.3% on the London Metal Exchange, closing at $13,701.50 per ton.

Traders are feeling upbeat, hoping the truce could boost global growth and help with inflation.