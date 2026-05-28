Copper hits lowest in a week amid Middle East tensions

LME copper falls to $13,514.50

On Thursday, copper dropped to $13,514.50 per ton on the London Metal Exchange, its lowest since May 21.

In Shanghai, prices fell even more, down 1.1% to levels not seen since May 20.

Aluminum and nickel also slipped between 0.1% and 1.1%.

Tai Wong says metals might keep moving sideways if energy costs stay high and uncertainty continues in the region.