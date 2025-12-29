Copper prices soar 35% in 2025 amid supply worries
Copper prices shot up over 35% this year, hitting more than $12,000 per ton—the biggest jump in more than 15 years.
The spike comes from booming demand for renewable energy projects and big supply hiccups, leaving many worried about a global copper shortage.
What's driving the surge?
US companies rushed to stockpile copper after Donald Trump threatened new import tariffs, tightening global supplies.
A deadly mudslide disrupted operations at Indonesia's Grasberg mine in September, while China moved fast to secure future supplies by buying London's SolGold for $1.2 billion right before the holidays.
Why does it matter?
Copper isn't just wiring—it's essential for power grids, buildings, and industrial machinery.
As the world chases electrification, experts say we could see copper shortages for years.
With the US dollar slipping, investors are even treating copper like a safe haven alongside gold and silver.