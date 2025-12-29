Copper prices soar 35% in 2025 amid supply worries

US companies rushed to stockpile copper after Donald Trump threatened new import tariffs, tightening global supplies. A deadly mudslide disrupted operations at Indonesia 's Grasberg mine in September, while China moved fast to secure future supplies by buying London's SolGold for $1.2 billion right before the holidays.

Why does it matter?

Copper isn't just wiring—it's essential for power grids, buildings, and industrial machinery.

As the world chases electrification, experts say we could see copper shortages for years.

With the US dollar slipping, investors are even treating copper like a safe haven alongside gold and silver.