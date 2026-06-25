Copper settles at $13,097 per metric ton after intraday $13,183

Metals mixed amid Fed rate concerns

Earlier copper dips were tied to worries about rising interest rates, as US Federal Reserve officials pushed for tougher borrowing costs that could slow down industrial demand.

Aluminum nudged up by 0.1% after hitting its lowest since February, having previously fallen on hopes of more supply as U.S.-Iran peace talks progress.

Nickel climbed 0.2%, with Indonesia planning to ramp up production.

Meanwhile, iron ore futures dropped 0.8% in Singapore, showing how global metal markets are still pretty unpredictable with all the economic and political shifts happening right now.