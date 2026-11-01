Cordelia Cruises eyes India top 5 cruise market by 2032
Business
Cordelia Cruises is aiming high: it wants India to be one of the world's top five cruise markets by 2032.
Announced by President and CEO Jurgen Bailom aboard the Cordelia Sky near Mumbai, the plan is all about growing its fleet and offering more routes, both within India and internationally.
Cordelia Cruises adds Cordelia Sun
Cordelia is adding a third ship, the Cordelia Sun, joining the Empress and the Sky to expand its reach.
It sees massive potential: around 200 million Indians could afford to cruise, but only a tiny fraction have tried it so far.
The company's also working on new destinations like Lakshadweep and private destinations, hoping to make cruising way more accessible and fun for everyone here.