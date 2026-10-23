Core4 Engineers opens BSE SME IPO at ₹88-₹93, ₹54.82cr raise
Business
Core4 Engineers, an SME, just opened its IPO for subscription on the BSE SME platform, running Friday, October 23, 2026, to Tuesday, October 27, 2026.
Shares are priced at ₹88 to ₹93 each, and the company aims to raise ₹54.82 crore by offering an entirely fresh issue of 58.94 lakh shares.
Core4 Engineers revenue hits ₹92cr FY2026
The funds will help Core4 buy land and boost working capital as it rides a wave of big growth: revenue jumped from ₹35 crore in fiscal 2025 to ₹92 crore in fiscal 2026, with profits hitting ₹12 crore.
If you're thinking of applying, retail investors need at least two lots; allotment results come out October 28 and listing is set for October 30.