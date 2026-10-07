CoreWeave, AdaniConneX announce plans to build 1st Indian data centers in Navi Mumbai; 1st sites expected online in mid-2028
Business
CoreWeave, a U.S.-based AI cloud company, is teaming up with AdaniConneX to build its first Indian data centers in Navi Mumbai; the first sites are slated to come online in mid-2028.
These new sites will use 240 megawatts of power and feature NVIDIA's latest Vera Rubin chips to boost AI capabilities.
CoreWeave to invest billions in India
This move is part of CoreWeave's larger push into Asia, following its recent entry into Indonesia.
The company plans to invest billions over time as demand for AI cloud services in India skyrockets: data center capacity is expected to reach 12 gigawatts by 2030.
CEO Mike Intrator says its current capacity is already nearly sold out, showing just how quickly the market is growing.