CoreWeave AI cloud posts $2.08B revenue and expenses reach $2.22B
Business
CoreWeave, a cloud company powering AI projects, pulled in $2.08 billion in revenue this past quarter, topping what analysts expected.
The surge comes as more companies look for high-performance computing to train and run AI models.
But rapid growth isn't cheap: CoreWeave's operating expenses more than doubled to $2.22 billion as it raced to expand its data centers.
CoreWeave backlog nears $100B
CoreWeave is locking in some serious partnerships, too. In April 2026, it landed a massive $21 billion deal with Meta and teamed up with Jane Street for another $6 billion.
Thanks to these agreements, CoreWeave's future revenue backlog has shot up to nearly $100 billion, showing just how central it's becoming in the AI cloud world.