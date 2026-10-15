CoreWeave CDS spread jumps 33% amid $51B AI debt concerns

CoreWeave is making headlines as its credit default swaps, a kind of insurance for investors, spiked sharply, signaling big worries about the company's ability to manage its more than $51 billion of debt and obligations to finance its AI infrastructure buildout.

The CDS spread shot up 33% in just one week, and the stock kept sliding after a steep drop on Wednesday.

It's got people questioning how stable these fast-growing AI companies really are.