CoreWeave inks multi year deal to power Anthropic's Claude models
Cloud company CoreWeave just signed a multi-year deal with AI startup Anthropic to supply the cloud muscle behind its Claude AI models.
The news gave CoreWeave's shares a nice boost, up over 5% before markets opened on Friday.
This partnership is all about helping CoreWeave branch out and keep up with the growing appetite for serious AI computing power.
CoreWeave secures large OpenAI NVIDIA deals
This isn't CoreWeave's only big move. They've also landed huge deals with OpenAI ($11.9 billion), NVIDIA ($6.3 billion), and recently expanded their contract with Meta to $21 billion.
While Microsoft was their main revenue driver last year, Meta has quickly become a major client too.
With demand for cloud and AI chips rising fast, CoreWeave's growth has been impressive, and the rollout for Anthropic starts later this year, with room to grow even more.