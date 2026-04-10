CoreWeave inks multi year deal to power Anthropic's Claude models

CoreWeave secures large OpenAI NVIDIA deals

This isn't CoreWeave's only big move. They've also landed huge deals with OpenAI ($11.9 billion), NVIDIA ($6.3 billion), and recently expanded their contract with Meta to $21 billion.

While Microsoft was their main revenue driver last year, Meta has quickly become a major client too.

With demand for cloud and AI chips rising fast, CoreWeave's growth has been impressive, and the rollout for Anthropic starts later this year, with room to grow even more.