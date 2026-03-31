CoreWeave secures $8.5 billion to expand AI cloud infrastructure
Business
CoreWeave, a big name in cloud computing, has scored $8.5 billion in fresh funding to ramp up its AI cloud platform.
With demand for computing power skyrocketing, this cash will help them build out even more advanced AI infrastructure.
Fun fact: they've now secured about $28 billion in total equity and debt financing commitments in the last year alone!
CoreWeave receives immediate $7.5 billion
CoreWeave gets access to $7.5 billion right away, with the option to bump it up to $8.5 billion as their data centers reach stable operating levels.
The loan runs until March 2032 and was put together by major players like Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan, plus support from Blackstone and a bunch of global investors.