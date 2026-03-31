CoreWeave secures $8.5 billion to expand AI cloud infrastructure Business Mar 31, 2026

CoreWeave, a big name in cloud computing, has scored $8.5 billion in fresh funding to ramp up its AI cloud platform.

With demand for computing power skyrocketing, this cash will help them build out even more advanced AI infrastructure.

Fun fact: they've now secured about $28 billion in total equity and debt financing commitments in the last year alone!