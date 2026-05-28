Corgi raises $106 million, doubles valuation to $2.6B for AI insurance

Kindred Ventures funds Corgi underwriting expansion

With this cash boost from Kindred Ventures, Corgi plans to build out an AI-powered underwriting platform, offer more insurance products, and team up with new partners.

Co-founder Laqua says they're tackling big challenges that traditional insurers often miss, like losses or compliance issues caused by faulty AI systems.

Their client list already includes major names like Deel and Artisan, showing they're making waves in the startup world.