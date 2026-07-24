Corgi reportedly raises Series B extension at $4 billion valuation
Business
Corgi, the AI-powered insurance startup, reportedly raised money at a $4 billion valuation after another round of Series B funding (its second extension, coming just eight weeks after the previous one).
Known for super-fast claims and smart liability coverage using risk retention groups, Corgi is quickly making a name for itself in the insurtech world.
Corgi projects $450 million run rate
Corgi's annualized revenue run rate has jumped from $40 million at the start of 2026 to a projected $450 million by year's end.
Beyond insurance, they're branching out with new data room software and even operating two 24-hour coffee shops in San Francisco and Atlanta (with plans for five more spots, including New York and London), all led by founder-CEO Nico Laqua.