Corning opens Pune factory to expand internet and AI capacity
Business
Corning Inc. the U.S.-based materials science major, just opened a new factory in Pune to keep up with the booming demand for fast internet and AI data centers.
This plant will work alongside its older site from 2012, helping speed up production for both India and global markets.
Corning plans Pune expansion, Chennai trials
Corning isn't stopping there: it's planning to expand the Pune facility in 2027.
Plus, its new glass-finishing plant near Chennai has started trial runs and aims to make 30 million cover-glass units a year for gadgets.
With these moves, Corning is doubling down on India as a key hub for electronics, automotive tech, and even pharmaceuticals.