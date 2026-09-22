CoRover.ai and Tech Mahindra to combine BharatGPT with Project Indus
CoRover.ai, known for its conversational AI tech, is teaming up with IT giant Tech Mahindra to bring India-made AI solutions to the world stage.
The plan is to combine CoRover's BharatGPT, which specializes in Indian languages, with Tech Mahindra's Project Indus, a multilingual language model, aiming to make advanced AI more accessible across different regions.
Partnership targets enterprise and government AI
This partnership is all about scaling up Indian innovation, especially in areas like enterprise and government AI.
CoRover's co-founder, Ankush Sabharwal, highlighted how blending their tech with Tech Mahindra's expertise could boost digital public infrastructure and applications for enterprises, governments, and public institutions across industries and geographies.
As Nikhil Malhotra, chief AI and innovation officer, Tech Mahindra, put it, "India has demonstrated its ability to create meaningful AI innovation. The next opportunity is to translate that innovation into solutions that can be adopted at scale by enterprises, governments, and institutions."
Financial details are still under wraps.