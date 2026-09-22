CoRover.ai and Tech Mahindra to combine BharatGPT with Project Indus

This partnership is all about scaling up Indian innovation, especially in areas like enterprise and government AI.

CoRover's co-founder, Ankush Sabharwal, highlighted how blending their tech with Tech Mahindra's expertise could boost digital public infrastructure and applications for enterprises, governments, and public institutions across industries and geographies.

As Nikhil Malhotra, chief AI and innovation officer, Tech Mahindra, put it, "India has demonstrated its ability to create meaningful AI innovation. The next opportunity is to translate that innovation into solutions that can be adopted at scale by enterprises, governments, and institutions."

Financial details are still under wraps.