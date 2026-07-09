Corporate Affairs Ministry extends Companies compliance deadline to August 31

Compliance scheme cuts fees to 10%

With this scheme, companies pay only 10% of usual late fees for pending filings.

You can also apply for dormant status (basically pausing compliance) at one-half the normal cost, or even shut down your company name at just 25% of standard filing fees.

Normally, late filings rack up a ₹100 per day fine, so this is a real chance to save money and clear the backlog without breaking the bank.