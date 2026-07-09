Corporate Affairs Ministry extends Companies compliance deadline to August 31
Missed your company's annual paperwork? Good news: the Corporate Affairs Ministry just pushed the deadline for its Companies Compliance Facilitation Scheme, 2026 from July 15 to August 31, 2026.
This gives businesses extra time to file financial statements and annual returns with much lower penalties.
The extension comes after a fire at the Ministry's data center last month slowed things down.
Compliance scheme cuts fees to 10%
With this scheme, companies pay only 10% of usual late fees for pending filings.
You can also apply for dormant status (basically pausing compliance) at one-half the normal cost, or even shut down your company name at just 25% of standard filing fees.
Normally, late filings rack up a ₹100 per day fine, so this is a real chance to save money and clear the backlog without breaking the bank.