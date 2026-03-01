Corporate India to see 9.1% salary hike in 2026: Report

Some sectors stand out: Global Capability Centers are leading with a 10.4% hike, followed by financial services (10%), e-commerce (9.9%), and pharma/life sciences (9.7%). Real estate and NBFCs aren't far behind, both topping the 10% mark too. Even automotive, engineering, manufacturing, and retail are projected to deliver above-average hikes according to Aon, though EY expects engineering, manufacturing and infrastructure to see increments below 9%.

Skills-based pay is on the rise

If you're into AI, machine learning or data science—your skills could get you up to 40% higher salaries as more companies reward specialized expertise.

About half of firms now use skills-based pay models. Top performers in these roles can earn up to 150% of their variable pay targets; even the average payout is climbing as variable pay rises from last year's levels.