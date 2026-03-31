Cosmoserve Space and Pixxel Space team up for debris removal
Business
Cosmoserve Space and Pixxel Space are teaming up for a space debris removal mission likely to happen in early 2027.
They will combine Pixxel's satellite technology with Cosmoserve's debris-capturing systems to tackle the growing problem of junk orbiting Earth, a real threat to future space missions.
Cosmoserve CEO urges action on debris
Chiranjeevi Phanindra B, chief executive officer of Cosmoserve, said it is time for urgent action on this global issue.
This project aims to show how teamwork and new technology can solve the challenge of defunct satellites and keep our orbital neighborhood safe for everyone.