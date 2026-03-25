Cost overruns of ₹5.66 lakh crore on big infra projects

Transport and logistics lead the way

Transport and Logistics leads with the most projects, 1,421 in total, with Road Transport and Highways handling the lion's share at 1,108 projects worth over ₹10.5 lakh crore. Railways is also a major player with 245 projects on its plate.

February saw nine projects commissioned, including major assets in the railway and petroleum & natural gas sectors.

Separately, 268 projects were brought under monitoring in February; one of those additions was the Ken-Betwa Linking Development Project (₹21,030 crore), implemented by the Department of Water Resources, River Development & GR.

The report highlights how keeping tabs on these mega-projects is key for transparency and making sure things stay on track financially.