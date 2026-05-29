Cotton Corporation of India cuts prices ₹2,300, sells 1,200 bales

Cotton futures fall, resellers undercut CCI

Global factors are in play: better weather in top cotton regions and cheaper crude oil pushed ICE cotton futures down from 88 cents to 76 cents a pound.

Even with lower prices from CCI, demand is weak since yarn prices haven't kept up. Resellers are offering their own discounts below CCI's rates.

Meanwhile, CCI's inventory has shrunk to about 3.2 million bales, and farmers plan to plant more cotton next season thanks to higher support prices.