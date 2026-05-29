Cotton Corporation of India cuts prices ₹2,300, sells 1,200 bales
Business
The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) just cut cotton prices by ₹2,300 per candy after global rates fell.
Sales restarted on May 29, 2026, but even with the discount, only 1,200 bales moved: mills grabbed most, traders took the rest.
Looks like buyers are still holding back.
Cotton futures fall, resellers undercut CCI
Global factors are in play: better weather in top cotton regions and cheaper crude oil pushed ICE cotton futures down from 88 cents to 76 cents a pound.
Even with lower prices from CCI, demand is weak since yarn prices haven't kept up. Resellers are offering their own discounts below CCI's rates.
Meanwhile, CCI's inventory has shrunk to about 3.2 million bales, and farmers plan to plant more cotton next season thanks to higher support prices.