Coupang fined $409 million in South Korea's largest data leak penalty Business Jun 11, 2026

Coupang, South Korea's e-commerce giant, just got fined $409 million for a 2025 data breach that exposed personal information of more than 33 million customers.

Regulators said Coupang's security systems weren't strong enough and the company failed to detect the breach within 72 hours, which is required by law.

This is now the biggest penalty ever for a data leak in South Korea.