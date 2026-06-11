Coupang fined $409 million in South Korea's largest data leak penalty
Coupang, South Korea's e-commerce giant, just got fined $409 million for a 2025 data breach that exposed personal information of more than 33 million customers.
Regulators said Coupang's security systems weren't strong enough and the company failed to detect the breach within 72 hours, which is required by law.
This is now the biggest penalty ever for a data leak in South Korea.
Coupang tracked 11 million users without consent
Investigators found a former Coupang employee used a stolen security key to access customer data, slipping past weak protections until a user flagged it.
On top of that, Coupang's marketing program had been collecting online activity from 11 million users without their consent.
Coupang apologized for the incident but felt its efforts to fix things weren't fully recognized; South Korea also clarified this fine isn't tied to U.S.-South Korea trade talks.