Coursera cuts jobs as Udemy integration begins
What's the story
Coursera has announced plans to lay off an unspecified number of employees following its recent acquisition of Udemy. The company expects to incur charges between $8 million and $11 million, mainly due to severance and related benefits for the affected staff. As of December 31 last year, Coursera had a workforce of 1,307 full-time employees while Udemy had 1,380.
Strategic move
Layoffs follow Coursera's merger with Udemy
The job cuts come after Coursera's merger with Udemy on May 11. The merger was aimed at streamlining the company's cost structure and operational model. Most of the costs associated with these layoffs are expected to be cash-related, and will be recorded in the third and fourth quarters of this year.
Extended process
Layoff process may go beyond 2026 in some regions
Coursera has also warned that the layoff process could go beyond 2026 in some regions due to local laws and consultation requirements. The decision comes as part of a broader trend in the tech industry, where over 200 companies have already laid off more than 119,400 employees this year alone, as per Layoffs.fyi.