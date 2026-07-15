Coursera finds GenAI micro-credentials earn Indian grads 15%+ premiums
Good news if you're into AI: A new Coursera report says nearly 60% of Indian employers are ready to pay fresh grads with Generative AI (GenAI) micro-credentials more than 15% higher salaries.
That's the highest jump among seven countries surveyed, including the US and UK
Basically, having GenAI skills on your resume can seriously boost your starting pay in India.
Indian employers see micro-credentials boost hiring
Micro-credentials, those short, focused courses that teach job-ready skills, are changing how companies hire.
The report found that 81% of Indian employers think candidates with these credentials get hired faster than those without (that's eight percentage points above the global average).
And almost all believe these hires perform better in their first year.
It's a sign that skill-based learning is becoming a big deal for landing jobs and getting ahead.