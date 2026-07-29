Coursera invests $100 million in LearnVector and takes 1-third stake
Business
Coursera just dropped $100 million into LearnVector, a fresh startup focused on helping office workers build the skills they'll need as AI changes the workplace.
With this investment, Coursera now owns one-third of LearnVector (valued at $300 million).
Co-founder Andrew Ng isn't worried about AI taking jobs. He says, "AI will be the greatest force in accelerating human development if we do it right."
LearnVector to launch personalized AI courses
LearnVector will use AI to create personalized courses, launching early 2027 and aimed at companies, governments, and higher education.
Coursera is teaming up with them on course design and marketing.
This move uses about 13% of Coursera's cash reserves and shows they're serious about helping people reskill as automation shakes up the job market.