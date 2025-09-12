Coursera slashes course fees by up to 60% in India

Coursera Plus subscription now costs ₹2,099/month

The new Coursera Plus subscription is now ₹2,099 per month or ₹13,999 for the year.

During previews, you'll get access to graded assignments and AI tools like Coursera Coach.

There's also free access to Community Impact Courses on social issues, with financial aid available if you need it.

With over 31 million learners in India (and counting), Coursera is making online education easier to access than ever.