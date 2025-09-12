Next Article
Coursera slashes course fees by up to 60% in India
Coursera just made learning a lot more affordable and flexible for learners in India.
Professional certificates and specializations now start at ₹1,699 per month—up to 60% less than before.
Plus, you can try out the first module of most courses for free before deciding to enroll.
Coursera Plus subscription now costs ₹2,099/month
The new Coursera Plus subscription is now ₹2,099 per month or ₹13,999 for the year.
During previews, you'll get access to graded assignments and AI tools like Coursera Coach.
There's also free access to Community Impact Courses on social issues, with financial aid available if you need it.
With over 31 million learners in India (and counting), Coursera is making online education easier to access than ever.