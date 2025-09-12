SEBI's options trading crackdown wipes out ₹1.75 lakh crore
SEBI just took strong action against risky options trading, leading to a massive ₹1.75 lakh crore drop in market value across Indian stock exchanges.
This comes after retail investors lost over ₹1 lakh crore in FY25 from these trades.
While the goal is to protect everyday traders, the move has shaken up companies that rely on derivatives for big profits.
Wild swings in stocks
If you follow stocks or invest through platforms like BSE, NSE, or Angel One, you might have noticed some wild swings—BSE shares dropped 29%, and Angel One fell 37%.
SEBI's new rules mean fewer quick-win options and more focus on safer trading, which could change how young investors play the market.
SEBI's new rules
Since late 2024, SEBI has tightened things up: only one weekly expiry per index now, bigger lot sizes and margins, and they're looking at stricter intraday limits too.
They even banned US firm Jane Street for alleged price manipulation.
All these changes are meant to make trading less risky but also mean the days of easy bets on expiry days might be over.