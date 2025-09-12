SEBI's options trading crackdown wipes out ₹1.75 lakh crore

If you follow stocks or invest through platforms like BSE, NSE, or Angel One, you might have noticed some wild swings—BSE shares dropped 29%, and Angel One fell 37%. SEBI 's new rules mean fewer quick-win options and more focus on safer trading, which could change how young investors play the market.

SEBI's new rules

Since late 2024, SEBI has tightened things up: only one weekly expiry per index now, bigger lot sizes and margins, and they're looking at stricter intraday limits too.

They even banned US firm Jane Street for alleged price manipulation.

All these changes are meant to make trading less risky but also mean the days of easy bets on expiry days might be over.