Marico goes all-in on True Elements with ₹138cr buyout

True Elements' growth and Marico's performance

True Elements has been on a roll, doubling its revenue from ₹76.4 crore in FY24 to ₹164.4 crore in FY25. Marico is hoping to ride this momentum and expand its digital-first food brands.

On top of that, Marico's own numbers are looking solid: they reported an 8.2% jump in profit and a 23% boost in revenue for Q1 FY26—even as costs went up a bit.