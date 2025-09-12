Next Article
Marico goes all-in on True Elements with ₹138cr buyout
Marico just snapped up the remaining 46% of HW Wellness Solutions, the company behind healthy snack brand True Elements, for ₹138 crore.
This means Marico now fully owns True Elements, strengthening its game in the growing healthy foods space—a move that started with their first investment back in May 2022.
True Elements' growth and Marico's performance
True Elements has been on a roll, doubling its revenue from ₹76.4 crore in FY24 to ₹164.4 crore in FY25. Marico is hoping to ride this momentum and expand its digital-first food brands.
On top of that, Marico's own numbers are looking solid: they reported an 8.2% jump in profit and a 23% boost in revenue for Q1 FY26—even as costs went up a bit.