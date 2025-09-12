Sensex gains 196 points, Nifty settles above 25,070 mark

If you're following where the money's moving, this run shows investors are feeling upbeat as inflation worries cool off. IT stocks led the charge, thanks to hopes that US interest rates might drop soon.

Why are markets in a good mood?

Global vibes got better after US jobs data hinted inflation could ease up.

Even with some hotter-than-expected numbers, optimism about India-US trade relations gave markets another boost.

All together, it signals steady confidence in India's economy right now.