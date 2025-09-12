Next Article
Sensex crosses 81,700 mark, Nifty50 settles above 25,000
The Indian stock market kicked off Friday morning with a win—Nifty50 landed at 25,067.55.
Sensex wasn't far behind, rising over 180 points to reach 81,732.91.
It's a solid start that's got investors paying attention.
What's happening in the market?
Global vibes are strong right now: US markets just hit record highs thanks to big names like Tesla and Micron Technology doing well.
Back home, things are a bit mixed—foreign investors pulled out ₹3,472 crore yesterday, but domestic investors stepped up and bought even more at ₹4,046 crore.
Gold prices are up and oil is down as everyone tries to figure out what comes next in this unpredictable market.