Sensex crosses 81,700 mark, Nifty50 settles above 25,000

What's happening in the market?

Global vibes are strong right now: US markets just hit record highs thanks to big names like Tesla and Micron Technology doing well.

Back home, things are a bit mixed—foreign investors pulled out ₹3,472 crore yesterday, but domestic investors stepped up and bought even more at ₹4,046 crore.

Gold prices are up and oil is down as everyone tries to figure out what comes next in this unpredictable market.