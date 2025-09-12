Indian rupee bounces back slightly against US dollar
The rupee opened a bit stronger at ₹88.40 against the US dollar on Friday, bouncing back slightly after hitting a record low the day before.
This small lift comes as US inflation data matched expectations, fueling hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut and taking some pressure off the dollar.
Why this matters
If you follow global money moves or just like to keep an eye on your spending power, here's why this matters:
The rupee has been sliding lately thanks to ongoing US tariffs on Indian exports and over ₹60,000 crore in foreign investor outflows since July.
While today's gain is minor, it offers a breather for now—even as big importers keep snapping up dollars and trade talks continue.
What's the RBI's role?
US inflation numbers and positive vibes from India-US trade discussions have helped steady things a bit.
Meanwhile, the RBI isn't stepping in to control rates right now—they're letting market forces play out amid all this global uncertainty.