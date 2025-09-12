Infosys shares jump 2% on record ₹18,000cr buyback offer
Infosys shares climbed over 2% on Friday after the company announced its biggest-ever ₹18,000 crore share buyback.
They're offering to buy back 10 crore shares at ₹1,800 each—a solid 19% premium over Thursday's closing price.
This is their first time using a tender offer for a buyback since recent regulatory changes.
Leadership's confidence shines through in this bold move
This move signals that Infosys's leadership feels confident about the company's future, even with IT sector challenges.
The premium price means quick value for shareholders and fewer shares in circulation, which could boost earnings per share down the line.
Early trading shows investors are pretty happy with this bold step
The timing follows new rules banning open market buybacks from April 2025.
By choosing a fixed-price tender offer, Infosys gives shareholders pricing clarity.
Early trading saw shares hit ₹1,532 on Friday morning—showing investors are pretty happy with this bold step.