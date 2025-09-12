SBI Life Insurance share price drops nearly 2% in September
SBI Life Insurance isn't having the best month—its share price dropped nearly 2% in the past 30 days, landing at ₹1,814.2 this Friday.
Over three months, the returns are just barely positive at 0.83%.
Still, with a market cap of over ₹1.8 lakh crore, it's a major player in India's financial scene.
Trading volume has decreased recently
Trading activity has slowed down lately: only about 6.6 lakh shares were traded in the latest session, much lower than last week's daily average of around 12.5 lakh.
The stock's six-month beta is 0.67—which means it tends to move less wildly than the broader market (a bit less risky for investors).
On Thursday, shares dipped by another 1%, closing at ₹1,833.70 as nearly 8.8 lakh shares changed hands—numbers that matter if you're tracking how investors feel about SBI Life right now.