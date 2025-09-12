SBI Life Insurance share price drops nearly 2% in September

Trading volume has decreased recently

Trading activity has slowed down lately: only about 6.6 lakh shares were traded in the latest session, much lower than last week's daily average of around 12.5 lakh.

The stock's six-month beta is 0.67—which means it tends to move less wildly than the broader market (a bit less risky for investors).

On Thursday, shares dipped by another 1%, closing at ₹1,833.70 as nearly 8.8 lakh shares changed hands—numbers that matter if you're tracking how investors feel about SBI Life right now.