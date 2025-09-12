ONGC shares inch up nearly 1% on Thursday

Trading activity, market valuation, and key financial ratios

Trading activity picked up with over 11 million ONGC shares changing hands—well above last week's average.

The company is valued at a hefty ₹2.94 lakh crore, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and earnings per share at ₹28.63.

Even after a three-month dip of about 5%, these numbers help investors gage where ONGC stands now and what its future might look like.