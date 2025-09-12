Next Article
ONGC shares inch up nearly 1% on Thursday
ONGC shares inched up nearly 1% on Thursday, closing at ₹231.74, and traded at ₹233.76 early Friday.
While returns dipped slightly over the past month, ONGC has reported a marginal return of -0.01% over this period.
Trading activity, market valuation, and key financial ratios
Trading activity picked up with over 11 million ONGC shares changing hands—well above last week's average.
The company is valued at a hefty ₹2.94 lakh crore, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and earnings per share at ₹28.63.
Even after a three-month dip of about 5%, these numbers help investors gage where ONGC stands now and what its future might look like.