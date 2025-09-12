Tata Motors zooms 8% in September so far: Check stats Business Sep 12, 2025

Tata Motors's stock has been on the rise, closing at ₹709.1 on September 12, 2025—up almost 8% for the month.

Even with a tiny dip from yesterday, its last traded price stayed strong at ₹705.85, and the company now boasts a hefty market cap of over ₹2.59 lakh crore.

With an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹57.55 and a P/E ratio of 12.26, it's evident that the stock's performance is drawing attention from investors.