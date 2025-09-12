Tata Motors zooms 8% in September so far: Check stats
Tata Motors's stock has been on the rise, closing at ₹709.1 on September 12, 2025—up almost 8% for the month.
Even with a tiny dip from yesterday, its last traded price stayed strong at ₹705.85, and the company now boasts a hefty market cap of over ₹2.59 lakh crore.
With an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹57.55 and a P/E ratio of 12.26, it's evident that the stock's performance is drawing attention from investors.
Key stats of the stock
On the latest trading day, over one crore Tata Motors shares changed hands—a bit lower than its usual weekly average.
The stock's six-month beta is high at 2.135, signaling some real ups and downs lately.
While September's been good, the past three months actually saw a small drop of about 4%, so it's definitely been a bumpy ride for anyone tracking this stock closely!