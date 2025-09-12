Next Article
NTPC shares gain momentum: Check stock's performance
NTPC, one of India's biggest power companies, saw its share price at ₹331.05 on September 12, 2025.
The stock has dipped a bit lately, with a -1.52% monthly return, but trading activity is buzzing—over 10 million shares changed hands recently, way above the usual.
Key details about the stock
NTPC's market cap stands at ₹3.21 lakh crore and its P/E ratio is 13.4 with earnings per share of ₹24.71.
Returns have slipped by 2.09% over three months, but the six-month beta of 0.87 shows it's less jumpy than the overall market.
On the previous trading day, shares closed at ₹325.65 after a small bump up and strong trading volume.