NTPC shares gain momentum: Check stock's performance

Key details about the stock

NTPC's market cap stands at ₹3.21 lakh crore and its P/E ratio is 13.4 with earnings per share of ₹24.71.

Returns have slipped by 2.09% over three months, but the six-month beta of 0.87 shows it's less jumpy than the overall market.

On the previous trading day, shares closed at ₹325.65 after a small bump up and strong trading volume.