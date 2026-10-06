Court allows Adani to continue Google data center in Visakhapatnam
Business
Adani's Vizag Hyperscale Data Center Park Limited (VHDCPL) can keep building its Google data center in Visakhapatnam, even though there is an ongoing legal challenge.
The court made it clear: construction is allowed for now, but it is "at your own risk" until the case is settled.
Petition cites forest and reservoir proximity
A public interest petition claims the site is too close to a forest reserve and a water reservoir, and wants central government clearance.
The Andhra Pradesh government says care and caution are being exercised to ensure that all steps related to the project comply with the law and adequately address environmental concerns, but the court warned the company that spending money now will not protect it if the final verdict goes against it.