Court denies Sudhir Valia bail in 1000cr Yes Bank fraud

Sudhir Valia challenges travel ban

Valia is now challenging the travel ban in Bombay High Court, with a hearing set for July 1.

He insists he hasn't done anything wrong and says the case relies only on documents already given to investigators.

The EOW claims that between 2017 and 2019, loans were secured using fake documents and then diverted elsewhere, leaving Yes Bank with big losses while those involved allegedly made gains.