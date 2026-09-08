Court to decide Lee Hwa-jin's claim over Smilegate shares
Business
Smilegate founder Kwon Hyuk-bin is waiting on a major court decision this Wednesday.
His wife, Lee Hwa-jin, wants one-half of his Smilegate shares, claiming she helped build the company.
The verdict could seriously shake up who controls Smilegate and its future.
Lee says she financed Smilegate
Lee says she financed the startup and held a big role, but Smilegate insists all of the initial capital for the company came from Kwon, although Lee held a 30% stake when the company was founded.
The court will look at both sides before deciding how to split assets.
With hit games like Crossfire and Lost Ark under its belt, Smilegate's next chapter depends on what happens in court.