Coworking surge across India as companies occupy 72% workspace seats

In just the first half of 2026, coworking operators leased 24% of all office space across eight major cities, about 11.5 million square feet.

The sector has also pulled in nearly $946 million in private equity since 2016, with investment still climbing this year.

With brands like WeWork India and Smartworks going public, flexible workspaces are clearly shaping the future of how (and where) people work in India.