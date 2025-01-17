Crafting monsoon-ready home maintenance budgets in India
What's the story
India is bracing for the monsoon season, and that means homeowners and renters are gearing up to monsoon-proof their homes from the heavy rains and potential damages.
Creating a budget for monsoon-ready home maintenance is key to avoiding unexpected costs and ensuring your home stays safe and dry.
This article offers practical advice on how to allocate funds wisely for pre-monsoon repairs and upgrades.
Tip 1
Prioritize waterproofing measures
The first step in getting your home monsoon-ready is to spot the weak points where water might seep in.
You should budget around ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 for waterproofing critical areas such as roofs, walls, and basements.
Spending a bit more on high-quality waterproofing can save you a ton of headaches (and money!) by preventing costly water damage repairs down the line.
Tip 2
Clear gutters and drains
Blocked gutters and drains cause water to pool around your property during heavy rains.
Allocating ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 for cleaning gutters, downspouts, and drains before the monsoon arrives will keep water from entering your home.
Regular maintenance of these areas not only prevents seepage, but also prolongs their lifespan, ultimately saving you money.
Tip 3
Inspect electrical systems
Water leakage can be extremely dangerous if it reaches your home's electrical systems.
Set aside around ₹1,500 to ₹2,500 to hire a licensed electrician to check wiring, outlets, and electrical panels for any signs of danger.
This step is crucial for peace of mind during monsoon season, as electrical mishaps become more common with the presence of moisture.
Tip 4
Secure outdoor furniture and decor
Monsoons often come with gusty winds, which can be a threat to your outdoor furniture and decor.
By spending just around ₹1,000 you can ensure everything is secure or stored away, preventing any damage or losses during the storms.
Investing in sturdy covers or storage options also shields them from rainwater, guaranteeing your home stays safe and unscathed all season long.