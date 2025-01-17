What's the story

Cracked screen? Waterlogged phone? Oops moments happen to the best of us. In a country where smartphones are practically an extension of our hands, a damaged device can feel like a personal crisis.

Thankfully, insurance is here to rescue your precious gadget—but only if you know how to play the claim game.

From decoding policies to submitting the right documents, we break down the steps and insider tips to ensure your insurance claim sails through without a glitch.