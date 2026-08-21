Crane Venture launched $150 million fund for Indian AI and deeptech

Co-founder and partner Scott Sage calls India's deep tech and AI scene "India deeptech and AI is probably the most mispriced asset class in the world right now," saying local startups can do more with less compared to those in the US or Europe.

Crane has already committed to around nine to 10 investments from the fund over a 6-8 month period and wants to build a portfolio of 30 to 35, especially in areas like semiconductors, robotics, and infrastructure.

They're also keen on helping these startups go global, because as Crane's managing director Anandamoy Roychowdhary puts it, the allocation is, however, not a hard cap and could ultimately be higher.