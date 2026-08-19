Creators earning on YouTube and Instagram must report taxable income

For FY 2025-26, if you don't need an audit, file your Income Tax Return by August 31, 2026.

Even small or one-off payments must be declared.

Some eligible creators may consider the presumptive taxation scheme (Section 44AD) to declare 6% of eligible digital receipts, subject to the rules and conditions.

Depending on how you earn, choose ITR-3 or ITR-4 forms.

GST registration generally kicks in once aggregate annual turnover crosses ₹20 lakh, with a lower threshold of ₹10 lakh in certain special category states.

Also watch out for TDS on payments and freebies: good bookkeeping really matters!