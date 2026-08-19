Creators earning on YouTube and Instagram must report taxable income
Hey creators!
If you make money from YouTube, Instagram, or similar platforms, just a heads up, your earnings aren't tax-free.
If content creation is a regular activity and a major income source, earnings from AdSense, brand deals, affiliate links, merch sales, and fan contributions are generally treated as business or professional income and need to be reported.
ITR due Aug 31, 2026
For FY 2025-26, if you don't need an audit, file your Income Tax Return by August 31, 2026.
Even small or one-off payments must be declared.
Some eligible creators may consider the presumptive taxation scheme (Section 44AD) to declare 6% of eligible digital receipts, subject to the rules and conditions.
Depending on how you earn, choose ITR-3 or ITR-4 forms.
GST registration generally kicks in once aggregate annual turnover crosses ₹20 lakh, with a lower threshold of ₹10 lakh in certain special category states.
Also watch out for TDS on payments and freebies: good bookkeeping really matters!